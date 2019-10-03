Citing health concerns, Shehbaz pulls out of JUI-F’s anti-govt march

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, reported ARY News.

Source relayed the PML-N president briefed the party supremo on his meetings with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as well as the latter’s long march towards Islamabad.

The former premier asked his brother to convince the PPP to join the “Azadi march.”

Sources said the elder Sharif was of the opinion that the march be deferred until the PPP decides to join in.

He said Shehbaz himself had better lead the march provided that the opposition parties reach a consensus on the matter and defer the march.

Shehbaz, however, said he couldn’t participate in the sit-in because of his health condition as doctors have advised him bed rest.

Ahsan Iqbal and other PML-N leaders will lead the party at the Islamabad protest, he added.

It is noteworthy that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers earlier today requested Punjab’s home department to permit them to meet incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The request letter, dated October 2, was written by JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, parliamentary leader Maulana Asadur Rehman and the parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani.

