Shehbaz likely to attend NA session, Rafique awaits production orders

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is likely to take part in the NA session today (Monday) after his production orders were issued by the Speaker couple of days ago, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Sharif would reach the Parliament House by 4pm and hold consultation with his party leaders over strategy for the NA session and overall political situation.

It is expected that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will protest against non-issuance of production orders for MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique, while the PPP may express its resentment over government’s decision to place its key party leaders on the Exit Control List, sources said.

One of the key highlights of the session is the presentation of the finance bill before the house.

According to the NA Secretariat, the session, which will be presided over by Speaker Asad Qaiser, will start with the question hour and be followed by calling attention notices and other legislative business and laying of reports before the house.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriam Aurangzeb on Jan 10 had submitted a request to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for both party leaders to ensure their presence in the session.

Shehbaz Sharif is presently in jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme scam. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him on October 05 last year.

Whereas, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique along with his brother Salman Rafique is in NAB custody in connection with a probe into the Paragon Housing Society case.

Comments

comments