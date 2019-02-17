Shehbaz, Maryam inquire after Nawaz at hospital

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Sunday arrived at Jinnah Hospital Lahore to inquire after ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz, president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), held a 40-minutes long meeting with his elder brother. Interacting with reporters upon arrival at the hospital, he said the three-time prime minister is in need of medical attention.

He prayed that the PML-N supremo may get proper treatment and swiftly recuperate from his ailment.

Read Also: Diabetes, blood pressure of Nawaz in control: Dr Asim

As Maryam reached the hospital, PML-N workers, who had gathered at the medical facility, showered rose petals over her vehicle. The hospital’s telephone operator, Rehana, presented the former premier’s daughter with a bouquet of flowers, who then reciprocated her gesture by embracing her.

Earlier today, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed said diabetes and blood pressure of the deposed prime minister are under control.

“Daily medical tests of Nawaz Sharif are being conducted,” he added.

Earlier on Friday night, Shehbaz Sharif was released from prison after the Lahore High Court accepted his request for bail in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

