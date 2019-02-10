Shehbaz’ memberships for three standing committees abolished

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Shairf, abolished his membership of three standing committees on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issues by the NA secretariat, leader of the opposite in the NA Shehbaz Sharif had been detached from standing committees on law and justice, information and broadcasting and Kashmir affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, on February 7, had said the federal cabinet had demanded Shehbaz Sharif to immediately resign as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Shehbaz is wanted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in cases, hence he must step down on moral grounds,” he had told a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting.

Shehbaz was accused in NAB cases who often comes to Islamabad, said the minister. “The cabinet has expressed its reservation on this situation.”

Chaudhry had said Shehbaz Sharif was himself trying to protect persons wanted to NAB in different cases.

Earlier in the day,Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif had said that Shehbaz Sharif entitled to hold the office of Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament as the Leader of Opposition.

Talking to media at his residence here, Asif had said removing Shehbaz Sharif from the chairmanship of the PAC would only make matters worse.

