Shehbaz to discuss govt conditions with Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has arrived at Jati Umra residence to meet his ailing brother Nawaz Sharif where he will apprise the government’s conditions for his departure from the country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that Shehbaz has reached Jati Umra to meet the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif brothers will exchange views on the conditions tabled by the federal government prior to his final permission to leave the country.

It may be noted here that PML-N deputy secretary-general Advocate Ata Tarar informed Shehbaz pertains to the developments made in the cabinet’s sub-committee meeting today.

The federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday to travel abroad who sought the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet members approved the conditions that Sharif’s name will be moved out from the no-fly-list for a limited period, whereas, he will have to submit security bonds to get the formal permission.

The conditions tabled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have also come forth as the anti-corruption watchdog sought submission of guarantee money that worth the same with its surety bonds submitted for its bail or property.

Later, it emerged that the Sharif family refused to submit surety bonds as demanded by the government to pave the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list.

The PML-N supremo had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

Later, the PML-N moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

