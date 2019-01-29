Shehbaz seeks bail in Ashiana housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) against two cases of alleged corruption, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the LHC has sought record of Shehbaz’s incarceration from director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharif is facing inquiries into Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader filed the plea through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

“Since I am under treatment for my health condition is not good, therefore the court should release me on bail,” he pleaded to the high court.

Shehbaz Sharif said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made the case against him on political grounds and in violation of the law.

The NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on October 5 last year under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.

The PML-N leader was elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament recently and has hectic schedule to chair the key parliamentary body.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was recently advised by doctors to resort to complete bed rest after deterioration of his health.

Sharif, according to the medical reports, was suffering from severe backache following which he excused himself to chair the meeting of the parliamentary committee upon the medical advice.

