Shehbaz Sharif should donate a few billion to PM coronavirus fund: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday said that the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif has not bestowed mercy upon the people of Pakistan after returning from London, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President has kept Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his crosshairs since his arrival.

Chohan said that Shehbaz Sharif was obligated to come back to his motherland and stand by its people in their hour of need but he has failed miserably to do so.

The minister said that if Shehbaz Sharif was indeed harboring pure intentions and want to help Pakistanis going through the coronavirus pandemic then he should think about submitting a few billion from his trillions of ill-gotten money to the Prime Minister Coronavirus Fund.

Fayyazul Hassan said that the desperation and frustration in the opposition is apparent due to the silent performer Usman Buzdar making waves and winning hearts across the province.

Chohan said that CM Buzdar did not believe in pomp and show is meeting the challenges head on.

