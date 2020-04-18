No intention to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says NAB spokesman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman on Saturday said that they have no intentions to arrest the former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the former chief minister was summoned to the bureau’s office for brief and to the point replies on certain queries.

“NAB is not under the influence of anyone,” he said and added that every action they take is carried out within the legal and constitutional limits.

The accountability watchdog’s spokesman said that it would be better to avoid politics citing actions from the NAB. “Our officers have no connection or link to any political party or group or an individual,” he said.

The response from the NAB came a day after Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif skipped a proceeding at the Lahore bureau of the accountability watchdog on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

The younger Sharif was asked to appear before the NAB in ongoing money laundering probe against him.

Read more: NAB closes plots allotment inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif

He later asked NAB to exempt him from personal appearances in assets beyond means case until coronavirus lockdown is over.

“I am a cancer survivor and aged 69,” he said while seeking the exemption citing his doctors’ recommendation who had advised him against any travelling during the pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he should be given more time to submit his written replies and appear personally at the bureau.

