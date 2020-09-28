Shehbaz Sharif arrested over failure to satisfy court: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Monday said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was arrested after he failed to satisfy the court, ARY NEWS reported.

While responding to a presser of Maryam Nawaz over Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest, he said that even religion allows investments in properties, however, law will come into force if these properties are made using illegal procedures.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Maryam Nawaz claimed that they have inherited wealth from their forefathers. If this is the case then why they are not giving money trail behind purchase of the properties under question,” he said while addressing a presser alongside Adviser to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Shibli Faraz said that Shehbaz Sharif failed to satisfy the courts in a similar way Nawaz failed to do so before. “Do they consider responding to questions over their wealth from courts as an illegal act?” he asked.

He said that whenever PML-N is sidelined from power, they started criticizing actions of the state institutions. “However, they should know that no one is above the law in the country now,” the information minister said.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif believes in reconciliatory politics: Maryam Nawaz

He said that there are open and shut cases against PML-N leaders and they could easily avoid arrests in them by providing money trail used to purchase these properties. “When courts decide in their favour, they accept it and raises hue and cry of political victimization in case of any decision against them,” Shibli Faraz lamented.

He asked as to how could Nawaz Sharif serve the country when his assets, sons and he himself is out of the country.

Comments

comments