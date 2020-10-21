Shehbaz Sharif provided ‘B’ class facilities in Kot Lakhpat jail: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been provided “B” class facilities in jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News program powerplay, Shahzad Akbar said that Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was provided better class facilities on orders of the court.

An accountability court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to provide facilities to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in jail according to his medical history.

The court ordered the authorities to provide mattress, chair, food from home and other necessary facilities.

The court also directed the Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to submit a report over providing facilities to Sharif in the next hearing of the case.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif, the PM’s aide said that Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment and his brother Shahbaz had guaranteed Sharif’s return as he had submitted a draft of the undertaking to the Lahore High Court about Nawaz Sharif’s return after eight weeks.

Read More: PM Imran Khan announces to use all options to bring back Nawaz Sharif

“Govt has written a letter to the British government for the repatriation of PML-N supremo who is convicted in a mega money-laundering case,” he said.

Shahzad Akbar further said that PML-N supreme leader will be brought back to Pakistan and govt will use all legal options for the deportation of Nawaz.

He said that Sharif will be declared proclaimed offender if he failed to appear before IHC by Nov 24.

