Shehbaz Sharif to acquire pre-arrest bail before FIA appearance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will obtain pre-arrest bail following his decision to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources privy to details, Shehbaz Sharif could appear before a court for obtaining pre-arrest bail today. “He will get bail from an FIA court,” they said.

On Sunday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz decided to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to sources privy to the matter, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have made the decision after consultation with their lawyers. “PML-N activists and MNAs and MPAs are also directed to reach the FIA office on the appearance of both the party leaders,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been summoned by the FIA in connection with the ongoing probe into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been asked to turn up at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore office on June 22.

The subpoena served to the PML-N President warned him of legal action, including his possible arrest, in case he fails to show up before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He is required to bring all the relevant documents along with him besides his replies to four questions the probe team has asked him.

