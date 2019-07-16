ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said, she is sure that Shehbaz Sharif will not approach UK’s court against the news of the Daily Mail.

Talking in ARY News’ program Bakhabar Sawera, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president is fully aware that his narrative is built on lies, he cannot face the British courts.

“Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz should stop trying to befool the nation with false statements”, she said.

She said Shahbaz Sharif should tell the nation as to how much corruption his party’s government in Punjab committed during last five years.

The SAPM further added that investigation underway against Shehbaz over embezzlement in the funds.

She criticized the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for lavish spending on mega projects including Ashiana Housing scheme and clean drinking water scheme misusing authority.

The previous rulers of PML-N had destroyed all the state institutions and ruthlessly looted the national wealth, she added.

She regretted that the PML-N in Punjab did not bother to solve multiple problems of people, adding, corruption was rampant in the country, but now Prime Minister Imran Khan has the resolve to eliminate corruption from the country and there would be no compromise on this issue.

Replying to a question, she said “the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif should face the British courts”.

Awan further said that the people are waiting for the time when Shahbaz Sharif will face the British courts and tell the truth.

