Shehbaz again fails to deliver budget speech as ruckus mars NA session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly witnessed a rumpus on Wednesday as lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches once again created chaos, resulting in Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s third and another failed attempt to complete his speech on the federal budget 2021-22, ARY News reported.

Sharif, also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was unable to finish his speech on the third day of the post-budget session as members of the federal government, as well as the opposition, continued to chant slogans and disrupt the decorum of the NA proceedings.

As Shehbaz Sharif started his budget speech, hand sanitizer bottles were thrown from opposition benches which hit the MNA Akram Cheema from treasury benches.

Sharif was able to speak for only a few minutes before the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser suspended the proceedings until tomorrow.

NA speaker bans entry of seven lawmakers

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser today banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the use of foul language during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The order released by Speaker NA stated that, on 14th and 15th June 2021 during the speech of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the budget 2021-22, the conduct of seven lawmakers was grossly disorderly as they violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

The entry of seven lawmakers namely, MNA, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah has been banned.

‘Act as per law’

Prime Minister Imran Khan today directed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to act as per law and constitution in a matter relating to rumpus during the National Assembly session.

The speaker during the meeting with the prime minister briefed him on the happenings during the National Assembly session that saw hand fists between the lawmakers, hurling of the budget books and use of foul language during the speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the rumpus during the National Assembly (NA) session and according to sources directed him to act on the matter as per the law and constitution.

No-confidence motion against NA speaker

Opposition parties have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser after a rumpus in the lower house of the Parliament.

According to details, a consensus on bringing the no-confidence motion was made during a meeting of joint opposition leaders, who met in Islamabad to express solidarity with Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, whose speech was disrupted during the assembly session.

It was decided to form a committee tasked with making consensus on the matter within the opposition as names for its members are currently being mulled over.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lower House of the Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session and threw budget books in session.

