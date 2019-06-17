Shehbaz Sharif chairs PML-N parliamentary party session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in its parliamentary party meeting on Monday decided to stop passage of budget from the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

PML-N parliamentary party session presided over by Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

“We will press hard not to allow approval of this budget in the assembly session,” Sharif said.

“It is first instance in the parliamentary history that a government itself impeding debate on the budget,” PML-N leader said. The government deliberately discouraging debate on the budget, he further said.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that efforts were made (in his absence) to spread rumors about him.

He said Nawaz Sharif is anxious about the situation of the country.

The meeting also prayed for good health and recuperation of party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif who has been imprisoned Kot Lakhpat Jail.

It is to be mentioned here that another major opposition party PPP has formed a committee to prevent approval of budget in the National Assemblyy.

The committee has decided to contact all political parties in the parliament including Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement, two members of the PTI led ruling coalition, to convince them against passage of the budget, party sources said.

A recently held meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was also part of same agenda, sources added.

Comments

comments