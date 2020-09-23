Shehbaz Sharif claims efforts underway to imprison him

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to imprison him but these steps would not stop him from raising voice against injustices in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“Nawaz Sharif and I stand alongside Pakistan and will continue to play our role in bringing the country on track again,” he said while addressing a presser.

He said that not a single rupee corruption is proved against them in Punjab and Islamabad and challenged that nation should not forgive him even after his death if proved otherwise. “Hang me with a pole if a single rupee corruption is proved against me,” he said.

“Even mothers and daughters are not spared from the court proceedings in the guise of accountability,” he said and added that he would not bow down and even after his arrests, his associates would continue to expose the injustice of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said that they had saved an unprecedented Rs 1,000 billion in the government projects under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to three allegations of corruption leveled against him, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was blamed for receiving Rs 27 billion from a frontman named Javed, receiving Rs 17 billon commission from Yabeat company in the Multan Metro project, and offering Rs 10 billion to Imran Khan for remaining silence on Panama issue.

I had served notices on all allegations but did not receive any response on them to date, he said.

The PML-N president said that he had launched several top projects relating to transport, power, and low-price pesticide and if launching these projects was a crime then he would commit it 100 times again.

He said that the people of the country are fed up with the incumbent government as their dreams that the incumbent rulers would attract dollars to the country.

