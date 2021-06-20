Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns over shortage of Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: Lashing out at the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed severe concerns over non-availability of COVID-19 vaccine in various parts the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the government did not book coronavirus vaccines in advance despite the opposition had warned it time and again about the looming shortage of the vaccine.

Holding the incumbent government responsible for shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, he termed it the ruler’s ” criminal negligence.”

Read More: Punjab vaccination centres to remain closed on Sunday

Earlier today, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had said that the vaccination centres in the province would remain closed on Sunday (today) on weekly off day.

In a statement, the health department had said that the province would receive sufficient stocks of corona vaccine by Sunday evening and all vaccination centres in Punjab will be opened from Monday.

The vaccination centres would remain open from 8:00am to 8:00pm, according to the statement. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the Covid-19 vaccine supply would improve in the province after June 20 as more vaccine will reach Islamabad on Monday.

