Threat levels posed by Covid-19 alarmingly high: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for extraordinary care after he tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of message posted on micro-blogging site-Twitter, the PML-N president said that he was deeply touched by messages and grateful to all those who conveyed their best wishes to him after he contracted the virus.

Ever since coming to Pakistan, I have been exteremely careful & completely followed the advice of health officials. Except for a couple of unavoidable outings recently like appearance before NAB, I have been home and conducted most of the meetings online. (2/n) — Shehbaz Sharif (Stay at home to stay safe) (@CMShehbaz) June 11, 2020



While explaining what led him to go for the virus test, Shehbaz Sharif said that after feeling a bit unwell couple of days ago, he decided to go for the Covid-19 test.

“Unfortunately, it turned out to be positive.”

Takeaway: The threat levels posed by Covid-19 are alarmingly high. I appeal to people from the core of my heart to be extraoridinarily careful. The households should desginate one person for necessary outdoor chores. Others should strictly stay home. (n/n) — Shehbaz Sharif (Stay at home to stay safe) (@CMShehbaz) June 11, 2020



He said that ever since coming to Pakistan, he had been extremely careful and completely followed the advice of health officials.

“Except for a couple of unavoidable outings recently like appearance before NAB, I have been home and conducted most of the meetings online,” said Shehbaz Sharif in his message.

Read More: COAS Bajwa telephones Shehbaz Sharif, Shaikh Rasheed

The PML-N said that the key point in all this situation remains that the threat levels posed by Covid-19 are alarmingly high.

He appealed to the public to remain extraordinarily careful and advised them to designate one person for necessary outdoor chores as others should strictly stay home.

Comments

comments