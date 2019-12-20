Shehbaz Sharif’s Donga Gali house in Galyat sealed

ABBOTABAD: The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has sealed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Doonga Gali, ARY News reported.

Nishat Lodges, spread over nine kanal and one marla, was frozen on the directives of the corruption watchdog.

It was sealed in a NAB case related to assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Earlier on Dec 11, an accountability court in Lahore had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family.

The court, in its verdict, directed authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Moreover, the family members of Shehbaz has been given 14 days to file objections.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog had submitted a complete record of the Shehbaz’s family assets.

According to the NAB report, the Shehbaz Sharif family accumulated assets of billions of rupees through money laundering.

