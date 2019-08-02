ISLAMABAD: As the Opposition’s motion of no-trust against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani met failure, Shehbaz Sharif vowed to expose those senators ‘who sold their conscience’ in the secret voting.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired a session of his party senators where he expressed concerns over the defeat of the no-confidence motion owing to lack of votes against the Senate chairman.

While warning to take strict actions against the turncoats, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president claimed that 14 senators ‘sold their conscience’ and helped the collapse of the resolution.

He said the entire Opposition will decide a course of action in this regard.

“Few senators colluded with the government and tarnished their own and Senate’s esteem,” Sharif lamented.

A day earlier, Sadiq Sanjrani survived the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate owing to being short of merely 3 votes.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the Upper House. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members.

Comments

comments