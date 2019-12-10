Court reserves its verdict in Shehbaz Sharif’s family assets freezing case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict over Shehbaz Sharif’s plea of freezing his family assets, ARY News reported.

The verdict was reserved by the NAB court after completion of the arguments of the NAB’s special prosecutor. The verdict will be pronounced tomorrow (Wednesday).

At the outset of today’s hearing in the court, the NAB submitted complete record recording freezing of the Shehbaz’s family assets.

According to the NAB report, the Shehbaz Sharif family accumulated assets of billion of rupees through money laundering.

At last hearing of the case, the court had asked from the investigation office (IO) about the purchase date of houses located in Model Town. “The houses were purchased before coming into the power”, the IO had replied to the court’s query.

The IO further added that the house situated in 96-H was bought in 2006.

Later, the AC while adjourning the hearing of the case asked the IO to present detailed record in this regard tomorrow.

Last week, the NAB Lahore had frozen the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills in the assets beyond means case in November.

It is to be mentioned here that the Al Arabia Sugar Mills owned by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz was sealed in November by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue for non-payment to sugarcane growers and around 0.4 million sugar bags were seized during a raid at the mills in Sargodha.

