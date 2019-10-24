ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of sentence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The registrar office of the high court raised objection over the plea seeking release of the former prime minister on bail on health grounds adding that the petitioner was not an affected party.

The registrar office has sent the matter to the chief justice of the high court for decision along with its objection raising the issue of locus standi.

The counsel of Sharif, Khawaja Haris urged for an early hearing of the petition in view of the deteriorating health situation of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif is brother of Nawaz Sharif and he loves him like a father,” the counsel argued over the objection raised by the registrar’s office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister Sharif was admitted at Services Hospital from NAB detention with low platelet count. He is expected to be shifted to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) today amid reports of his deteriorating health.

