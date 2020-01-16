LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made major development in corruption probe against Nisar Ahmed, a frontman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog investigators have traced transactions worth over Rs226.5 million to Nisar Ahmed from a foreign country within the period of one year which was later transferred to Salman Shehbaz, NAB sources told ARY News.

The transactions’ records, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, revealed that Rs226.625 million had been transferred to the two bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s frontman, Nisar Ahmed, in 2016 from a foreign country in shape of US dollars and Telegraphic Transfers (TTs).

Read: Hamza’s ‘frontman’ turns approver in money laundering case

It was also revealed that the amount of $769,511 had been transferred to Nisar Ahmed’s bank accounts only in a month, whereas, the money worth more than Rs20.8 was separated transferred on September 30 and October 13 in the same year.

The documents stated that Ahmed had received more than Rs30.12 through TTs.

NAB sources said that the accused person has not satisfied the joint investigation team regarding the transferred of money. He is said to be the responsible person who took care of financial matters of undisclosed and fake companies including Good Nature Trading Company which was established to hide black money. The investigators have not been provided with the financial reports of the companies as well which enables the anti-corruption watchdog to get details of investments, sources added.

Comments

comments