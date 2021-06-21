LAHORE: A session court on Monday approved pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before their FIA appearance in a sugar scam case, ARY NEWS reported.

The lawyer of the PML-N president during the hearing at the session court sought a long delay on implementation on arrest orders and cited the ongoing session of the National Assembly as the reason.

The court ordered against the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif before July 10 and directed them to submit two surety bonds with each amounting to Rs1 million.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday decided to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to sources privy to the matter, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have made the decision after consultation with their lawyers. “PML-N activists and MNAs and MPAs are also directed to reach the FIA office on the appearance of both the party leaders,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been summoned by the FIA in connection with the ongoing probe into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been asked to turn up at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore office on June 22.

The subpoena served to the PML-N President warned him of legal action, including his possible arrest, in case he fails to show up before the FIA.

