Shehbaz Sharif, others indicted in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam

LAHORE: An accountability court has indicted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other accused in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal, ARY News reported on Monday.

AC Judge Syed Najamul Hassan heard the case in which, Shehbaz Sharif and other suspects appeared before the court.

The judge framed charges against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other accused during the hearing.

However, Shehbaz Sharif and other accused denied the charges and termed the reference filed against him ‘false’.

The defense lawyer Amjad Pervez, in his arguments said statements of secretary housing and PLDC are not part of the reference.

The court after summoning the witnesses in the case, adjourned the hearing of the case until March 4.

The PML-N president was released from sub-jail on February 15, a day after the Lahore High Court granted him bail in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Graft cases against Shehbaz

Currently, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing two corruption references field by the National Accountability Bureau.

In Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, he is also facing charges of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs715m loss to the exchequer, the reference reads.

In Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, he has been accused by the NAB for misusing his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit factories owned by his sons that cost rs 200 mn to national kitty.

