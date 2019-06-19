ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians of Islamic Republic of Iran visited the National Assembly of Pakistan and witnessed its proceedings today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The speaker made an announcement of their presence when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.

Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif rejected the federal budget for 2019-20, presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during what was dubbed a ‘record speech’ by the speaker national assembly, Asad Qaiser.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President spoke for an approximate 3 hours during his address to the parliament today which incited reservations from the government benches.

Opposition leader in NA rejects federal budget

Federal Minister for Power, Umer Ayub demanded the same amount of time awarded to the opposition leader by the speaker of the National Assembly during his turn to address the parliament.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that the previous record of the longest speech made in the house was held by previous opposition leader, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Khursheed Shah which was shattered today by Shehbaz’s marathon effort.

