Karachi rains: Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit metropolis on Wednesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is likely to visit Karachi on Wednesday on a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the PML-N leader will meet with Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi and other political leaders during his day-long visit. Shehbaz Sharif will visit rain-affected areas of the port city and will meet the affected people.

Furthermore, the opposition leader will also inaugurate the PML-N’s part office in Nazimabad area of Karachi. The PML-N president will talk to media after inaugurating the party office in Nazimabad, sources told ARY News.

He will leave for Lahore on the same day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachiites are still suffering the miseries of accumulated waters, choked sewerage lines and long hours power outages since the three days after the spell of torrential rains that caused urban flooding in many areas adjacent to drainage rivers.

The recent spell of rain and thundershowers caused flash floods in various low-lying areas, however, the citizens found no way out from the troubles of blocked sewerage lines to drain rainwater occupying their homes, shops, communities and roads.

Even the posh areas with developed infrastructure such as defence, too suffer at the hands of poor drainage system and choked sewerage with many roads across defence continue to look like water pools.

