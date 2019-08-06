ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi challenged honour by revoking special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating Article 370, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif, while delivering his speech on the floor of the National Assembly during a joint parliamentary session, said, “We are a strong nation which rendered many sacrifices and fought war with India since the last 70 years. Kashmir is our jugular vein and Modi challenges our honour now.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He highlighted that Islamabad is working for peace establishment in neighbouring Afghanistan, on the other hand, atrocities are being increased on Kashmiri people by India.

“This is not only the movement of Kashmir but it is also the matter of Pakistan. We will give a befitting response to India,” he concluded.

“We will not allow to hand over another Palestine in the shape of Kashmir. We are neither Palestine nor will allow making another Israel in the region. Our nation will fight Modi to stop the emergence of another Israel.”

Read: India revoked Kashmir’s special status illegally: Bilawal Bhutto

“Pakistan is of Kashmiris and Kashmiris belong to Pakistan. Modi-led government had eliminated the special status of occupied Kashmir amid the bloodshed of innocent Muslims there,” said Sharif.

“A major incident took place in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) which also affects Pakistan. I want to ask the federal government regarding the steps which are being taken to counter India. We have to make a concrete decision here [in the joint parliamentary session].”

The opposition leader slammed the Indian government, saying “Modi government has slapped peace lovers and the civilised world through his recent move.”

Comments

comments