Shehbaz Sharif says PML-N leadership to meet in London soon

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that his political party’s leadership will hold an important meeting in London soon, ARY News reported.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif interacted with journalists in London, saying that Dr Adnan will give any update regarding the health condition of the former premier Nawaz Sharif.

During his media talk, Sharif criticised the behaviour of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He alleged that the premier has malice with the opposition and Imran Khan is completely unaware of the national issues.

Read: Shehbaz Sharif questions motive behind freezing family assets in Pakistan

He claimed that the government has one-point agenda to crush the opposition. The opposition leader that PML-N leaders will meet in London soon.

Earlier on December 4, while addressing a press conference in London on Wednesday, President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had lashed out at the government and accountability institutes of Pakistan.

The leader of the opposition in national assembly said that he was holding the press conference to protest the freezing of his and his families assets in Pakistan.

Read: Court seeks complete record in Shehbaz Sharif’s family assets freezing case

Claiming that it had reasonable grounds to believe former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman Shehbaz were involved in ‘offences of corruption and corrupt practices’, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, yesterday issued orders to freeze immovable assets owned by the three in Lahore, Chiniot, Haripur and Abbottabad.

The politician alleged that the collusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the anti-graft watchdog has frozen his and his families assets in spite.

Shehbaz Sharif went on to claim that the government was responsible for the division among the political brass of the country.

Comments

comments