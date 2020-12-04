Shehbaz advises Maryam not to take matters to point of no return

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has advised Maryam Nawaz not to take matters to point of no return, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the inside story of the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz, the opposition leader advised Maryam to keep the window of dialogue open. “Avoid taking matters to point of no return.”

The meeting also discussed the upcoming public rally of the PDM in Lahore on December 13. The PML-N leaders agreed to use the option of the long march.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif showed reservations over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on resignations from the assemblies and said not to consider this option at this stage.

Read more: PDM to announce its future strategy soon: Maryam Nawaz

Sources added that a meeting took place between the PML-N leaders during the five-day parole release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza.

It is to be mention here that Maryam Nawaz has been carrying out the anti-government drive from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and has been adopting a reluctant stand.

Comments

comments