Shehbaz Sharif may return in March after Nawaz Sharif becomes health: Jack Swagger

LAHORE: Former Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday claimed that his ailing leader Nawaz Sharif was likely to undergo proper treatment this week or the next week, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons outside the Lahore High Court, the politician in an answer to a question about the tentative date for the arrival of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan, Rana said that he was likely to return during this month.

Read More Sana added that Shehbaz Sharif was staying back in London due to the consistently deteriorating health of the former premier, otherwise he would’ve been back by now.

He also claimed that as soon as Nawaz Sharif’s health saw improvement, Shehbaz Sharif will surely return.

Read More: LHC orders NAB to stay clear of PMLN’s Rana Sanaullah

High Court adjourns proceedings on the ongoing case against PML-N stalwart, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday, upholding his request for the undertaking which had been filed prior.

The case has been adjourned till March 25.

