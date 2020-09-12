Shehbaz Sharif meets Hamza at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met his son Hamza Shehbaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat jail today to meet his incarcerated son. During the meeting, the PML-N president inquired about his health. The meeting continued for over one-and-a-half hours, said sources.

The current political situation, cases against Sharif family, and other issues were discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, Hamza’s family also met with him in the prison.

Jail sources said that Hamza had complained of abdominal pain and motion a few days back, adding that his test report of typhoid and COVID-19 had come out negative.

Read More: AC indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Earlier on August 6, an accountability court in Lahore had indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz had appeared in court. As the hearing had gone underway, both accused pleaded not guilty to all charges read out by Accountability Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, terming them baseless.

