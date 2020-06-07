Shehbaz Sharif decides to appear before NAB in assets case: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appear before NAB on June 9 in assets case, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The PML-N leader has completed consultations with his lawyers and party leaders.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before NAB Lahore office on June 9 with regards to the ongoing assets beyond means and money laundering inquiries against him.

He has been asked to appear before the NAB Lahore office on Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

Shehbaz Sharif’s last appearance in front of the national accountability bureau came on April 22.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Shehbaz Sharif, whereas he had only made himself available for questioning once.

Earlier on June 3, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

