Shehbaz Sharif to challenge placement of his name in ECL

LAHORE: Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of Opposition in National Assembly on Monday completed consultation with his lawyers regarding filing of a plea against placement of his name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Shehbaz’s name was put on ECL, following the approval of the federal cabinet on the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The counsel of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will move the Lahore High Court against placement of his client’s name in the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended the interior ministry to place Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) on February 18.

The accountability bureau, in a letter to the interior ministry, had cited that investigations against Shehbaz Sharif, were under process in a case of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income, hence his name should be placed on the ECL.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif currently facing two corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

In Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, he has been accused by the NAB for misusing his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit factories owned by his sons that cost rs 200 mn to the national exchequer.

In Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, he is also facing charges of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of contract with regard to the housing project in 2014, causing Rs 715 mln loss to the exchequer.

