ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the whole nation is one page against blatant rights violations in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressing the protesters in Azadi March, Shehbaz Sharif said Azadi March would wipe out the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for hike in prices, unemployment, poverty.

“Today people are dying of dengue and government has deprived people of medicine,” he said.

He said a large number of dengue cases have been reported this year, but yet Imran Khan used to call us Dengue Brothers. “People used to get free medicine during Nawaz Sharif government, but now they have been deprived of this facility”, he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif said soon Pakistan will be transformed into an Islamic Welfare State and the country will continue to run on the path of prosperity under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Under the leadership of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F-led Azadi March reached Islamabad on Thursday to stage an anti-government protest rally in the federal capital.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that the government will not stop [opposition’s] march under the democratic norms. The permission closed all doors to the elements willing to create chaos in the country,” Ijaz Shah said while urging Maulana Fazlur Rehman to respect court orders in holding its march.

