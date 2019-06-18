Shehbaz claims PML-N improved national economy during its tenure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has once again claimed that his political party had brought significant improvement in the national economy during its 5-year tenure, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Economic growth rate was increased to 5.8 per cent from GDP [Gross Domestic Product] rate of 3.3. It was a historical record in the last 13 years which was achieved in N-Leader’s era,” said Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the session of NA.

The opposition leader, however, grilled over obliterating of word ‘prevarication’ from the NA proceeding following the order of deputy NA Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. He said that ‘prevarication’ is not a word which needs to be removed [during the NA proceedings],

Sharif further claimed that the inflation rate was decreased up to 3 per cent which had stood at 12 per cent, whereas, a ‘revolution’ was brought in the system of education and health sectors.

“[Former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and his team had ended loadshedding and inducted 11,000 megawatts electricity to the National Grid,” said Sharif, adding that worst-ever power shedding had continued in Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

However, Shehbaz’s address was interrupted following protests of the government legislators who surrounded his seat. The protests led the Deputy NA Speaker Suri to adjourn the session for 20 minutes.

Comments

comments