‘Shehbaz Sharif not to return Pakistan before Nawaz’s surgery’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the party president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would stay in London till his brother Nawaz Sharif undergoes heart procedure, ARY NEWS reported.

Rana Sanaullah said that he had talked to Shehbaz Sharif via telephone and the latter said that they could get a date for Nawaz Sharif’s surgery in the next week.

“He is currently staying in London due to the planned surgery of his brother,” he said and added that it was necessary to remain admitted at the hospital 10 days prior to the operation.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had to undergo a critical heart surgery and it was upto the doctors, who decided against conducting the operation on February 24.

He also lamented the federal government and said that there was a consensus that the country should move towards a midterm election.

On February 25, the Punjab government decided against extending the bail plea of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and asked the federal government to raise the matter in the trial court.

A letter was written to the federal authorities by Punjab government along with the enclosed copy of the provincial cabinet’s decision on the matter today.

According to sources, the letter stated that the provincial government has decided against an extension in bail plea of Nawaz Sharif on the recommendations of a special committee. “The federal government shall ratify the province’s decision,” it asked.

