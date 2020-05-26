Shehbaz Sharif’s office secretary tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Badar Shehbaz, the office secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, fell victim to the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The health condition of Badar Shehbaz was reportedly worsened after offering Eid prayer at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif.

Later, Badar underwent COVID-19 which resulted positive today.

Following the Badar’s infection, Shehbaz Sharif had restricted entry of all persons at his residence and went into isolation.

Punjab reports 579 cases of coronavirus during the past 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 20,656 till Tuesday (today).

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 352 people have died from the virus in the province with 15 deaths during the past 24 hours.

“We have currently performed 209370 tests,” the spokesman said.

A spokesperson of the Punjab health department had said that of the fresh cases, 318 tested positive in Lahore.

Over 6124 people had recovered from the virus in the province thus far, added the spokesperson.

