Shehbaz Sharif prays for Nawaz Sharif’s early recovery

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has prayed for early recovery of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif so that he could return back to the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen after arrival in London, Shehbaz Sharif said, Nawaz Sharif, has arrived in London, safely for the sake of treatment.

He said the former prime minister has his first appointment fixed with the doctor, today.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London via an air ambulance belonging to the Qatari royal family on Tuesday night.

His family sources said that Nawaz Sharif would stay at his Park Lane apartments in London and he would be given treatment at home instead of Harley Street Clinic.

Earlier his family sources had said, “A private room has been booked for Nawaz Sharif at Harley Street Clinic in London.” They had said that Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the clinic in London immediately after landing.

His family sources had said that the clinic had also hired services of other doctors to provide best medical facilities to ailing Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan.

