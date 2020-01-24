LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, reacting to Transparency International report on 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), has said corruption in the country increased in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Talking to journalists here, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said the country had improved its position on the graft perceptions index during the previous term of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif had been taking the country ahead.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said the premier claims to be the crusader for eradication of corruption but the Transparency International report gives the lie to his claim.

“The PTI government failed to deliver nigh on every front and now they want to deprive the poor of a meal,” he said.

Talking about an ongoing wheat flour crisis, he said the country had huge wheat stocks during the PML-N term and that they were at loss where could they export wheat.

He called for the government to apprise parliament of the true facts so that those responsible for the crisis be exposed.

The PML-N president parked the buck of what he said bringing the country on the edge of a precipice at the PTI.

Towards the end of media talk, Shehbaz Sharif skirted questions put to him by journalists and left.

