Shehbaz Sharif to return Pakistan on June 08, confirms son

LONDON: Suleman Sharif, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday confirmed that his father will head back to Pakistan on June 08 (Saturday), ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Suleman said that not only will Shehbaz return by Saturday, but he will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif returning back on 8th of June Inshallah pic.twitter.com/XoYNgTPajO — Suleman Sharif (@SulemanSharif82) June 5, 2019

He will be returning to the country after spending 7 weeks in London where he had gone for the purpose of treatment.

It is noteworthy that the accountability court hearing Ashiana Housing case was informed last Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif will return back home on June 11.

Co-accused Hamza Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema appeared in Ashiana Housing scandal case.

However, the case proceedings could not move forward due to absence of accused opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who is staying in London for his medical tests.

Defence counsel informed the court during the hearing that Shehbaz Sharif will return back to Pakistan on June 11.

The court adjourned the hearing after assurance about return of Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan on June 11.

