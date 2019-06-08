LONDON: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday said that the decision for launching anti-government protests will be taken after consultation with all opposition parties, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif made the statement while talking to media at Heathrow Airport before departing to Pakistan. He said that opposition parties will hold a consultation to take final decision for initiating anti-government protests.

He said that the opposition will hold strong protests in the Parliament against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

While answering to a question, Sharif said that he has arrived in London for his treatment and his all medical reports are clear. He added that he has the right to move to court against the persons who have spread wrong reports regarding his London visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif reached London’s Heathrow Airport for departing back to the country through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-758. Sharif held meeting with party activists and family before leaving to Pakistan.

The politician had arrived in London for medical treatment on April 10 and stayed there for around two months. He will land in Lahore on Sunday early morning (June 9).

As per latest report, the PIA’s flight PK-758 flew to Pakistan after one-hour delay from Heathrow Airport.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, had confirmed that the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, is returning to Pakistan on Sunday early morning in Lahore.

She added that the opponents of the political party should find another ‘artificial rhetoric’ in order to continue their negative politics.

The spokesperson confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Lahore at 4:50 am on Sunday early morning.

