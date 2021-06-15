Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over ‘rising inflation, unemployment’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government over what he said rising inflation and unemployment in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Shehbaz Sharif said that unemployment rate rose to 16 per cent and inflation was touching the highest level in the country.

Talking about the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-N president said that the entire nation was still waiting for the 10 million jobs. He maintained that over 5 million people have lost their jobs during the past three years.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the county’s trade deficit widen to over 10,000 billion during the past three years. He maintained that the government imposed taxes over Rs 1200 billion in three years. The total size of Pakistan’s economy shrieked from $313 billion to $296 during the tenure of the PTI-led government, he added.

Read More: Budget 2021-22: Opposition vows to jointly give govt tough time in Parliament

Earlier on June 11, rejecting the federal government’s budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the opposition parties, despite differences, will jointly resist the budget in the Parliament.

Talking to journalists following the National Assembly budget session in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that they would thwart the budget in Parliament through the power of vote.

Lambasting the finance minister, the PPP chairman had said that the people were facing record-high inflation and unemployment but it seemed that the minister was talking about the economy and budget of any other country.

Comments

comments