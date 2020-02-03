Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over ‘food inflation’

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter Monday to slam the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over ‘food inflation’.

He said: “With food inflation more than 20%, now even the stock market is nose-diving.”

“The stock market declines 1220 points while the callously incompetent and connivingly corrupt PTI leaders sit and watch the destruction of our economy.”

Earlier today, Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown serious concerns over the increase in wheat prices.

Asad Umar said sky-rocketing prices of daily use items’ led to an increase in the inflation rate. “PM Khan has ordered a strict crackdown against profiteers.”

Replying to a question, the minister said it would be better that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) refrain from commenting on the circular debt.

