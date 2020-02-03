Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over ‘food inflation’

Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter Monday to slam the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over ‘food inflation’.

He said: “With food inflation more than 20%, now even the stock market is nose-diving.”

“The stock market declines 1220 points while the callously incompetent and connivingly corrupt PTI leaders sit and watch the destruction of our economy.”

Earlier today, Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown serious concerns over the increase in wheat prices.

Asad Umar said sky-rocketing prices of daily use items’ led to an increase in the inflation rate. “PM Khan has ordered a strict crackdown against profiteers.”

Replying to a question, the minister said it would be better that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) refrain from commenting on the circular debt.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan supports Chinese govt’s efforts to overcome coronavirus: President…

Pakistan

Govt hopeful talks with disgruntled PML-Q will come along

Pakistan

Sirajul Haq urges parliamentarians to adopt austerity

Pakistan

Worker at local graveyard mysteriously found dead in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close