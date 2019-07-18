ABBOTABAD: Sources revealed that wife of the incumbent leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s is to be questioned over assets in her name, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources privy to the information unveiled that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has undertaken the case and an inquiry on the matter has been started, A letter in the regard has also been sent to the commissioner of district Haripur.

The anti graft watchdog has demanded that all the necessary paperwork of the properties be brought to their offices for further investigations.

It is believed that the properties were transferred by former Chief Minister Punjab to his wife Tehmina Durrani.

The properties include a villa in Khanpur along with 2 more lavish establishments in Durrani’s name.

Commissioner Haripur has been directed by NAB to investigate and find more properties in the spouse’s name.

Sources have said that investigations into the ongoing money laundering charges against Sharif resulted in the discovery of the properties.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here yesterday ordered to freeze Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s assets in a case pertaining to assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to the details, NAB wrote letters to concerned authorities in different cities to freeze the properties and vehicles of Shehbaz Sharif which he accumulated through unfair means.

In a letter to Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, NAB directed to freeze two vehicles of the PML-N president while in another letter to Model Town Society’s secretary, the watchdog directed to freeze two plots of Shehbaz Sharif in the society.

The NAB also directed Lahore Development Authority to freeze 9 plots owned by Shehbaz in its jurisdiction. The watchdog ordered SECP to freeze 14 companies owned by the PML-N president.

