Shehbaz Sharif telephones Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUIF

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Friday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to discuss current political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, matters of mutual interests, the current political scene was thoroughly discussed in the conversation.

PMLN President had called Maulana to condole the demise of two JUIF leaders Fazal Agha and Munir Orakzai.

Yesterday, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) once again summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on June 9.

The summon has been issued in the name of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president with regards to the ongoing assets beyond means and money laundering inquiries against him. He has been asked to appear before NAB Lahore office at 2:00pm.

Shehbaz Sharif’s last appearance in front of the national accountability bureau came on April 22.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Shehbaz Sharif, whereas he has only made himself available for questioning once.

