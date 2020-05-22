Shehbaz Sharif tests negative for coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sharif took a Covid-19 test after the party’s deputy secretary general Attaulah Tarar was diagnosed as positive for the infection. He had sent his samples to a private lab, which were declared negative.

Attaullah Tarar in a tweet the previous day unveiled he has been infected by the coronavirus.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19 Would like to request all those people who have interacted with me in the past few days to get their tests done and take precautions accordingly. Request for prayers,” he tweeted.

A number of government functionaries and politicians have contracted the virus in the country.

A woman MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaheen Raza lost her life on Wednesday after battling the virus. She hailed from Gujranwala and had been fighting coronavirus for the last few days.

