Shehbaz Sharif to board Pakistan bound flight in two days: sources

LONDON: Sources privy to the development claimed on Monday that the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was headed back to Pakistan in a few days, ARY News reported.

The sources claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif held a two-hour-long consultative meeting with elder brother and former premier, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

It was revealed that Shehbaz Sharif will board a flight tentatively within the next two days for his return to home soil.

Shehbaz Sharif has been in London with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif who is undergoing medical treatment after he was released on bail by Lahore High Court and allowed to fly abroad on the basis of critical health conditions.

Earlier in the day, The Lahore High Court (LHC) announced to hear the plea of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on February 18, ARY News reported on Monday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi will hear the case.

On Saturday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had constituted a new bench for the hearing of the Maryam Nawaz’s plea to strike down her name from the ECL, after the bench, hearing the case, earlier, was dissolved.

