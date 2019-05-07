LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will return to Pakistan after completion of his medical tests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media in London, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that some of his medical tests have been completed while some other remaining. “After completion of medical check ups I will return to Pakistan,” he said.

Replying a question, Shehbaz Sharif said that he will attend the budget session of the National Assembly.

He said, he was arrived in London to meet his grandson and granddaughter.

Shehbaz Sharif’s extended stay in London triggered speculations back in home about a likely change in the PML-N politics. A decision of party’s overhaul and announcement of new party officials added salt to the rumors of a likely change in the party’s political strategy.

Shehbaz Sharif in a statement announced to nominate former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as Senior Vice President of the party.

While Maryam Nawaz, party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s political heir, appointed as vice president and another party veteran Ahsan Iqbal named as central secretary general of the PML-N.

The PML-N before it decided to nominate Rana Tanvir as the new head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as Shahbaz Sharif stepped down from the position.

Moreover, naming the party veteran Khawaja Asif as PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly pointing out towards a thorough overhaul in the party strategy and politics and a probable change in the political role of Shehbaz Sharif.

