ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities have put the names of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and two daughters on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The names were put on the no-fly list on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following approval of the federal cabinet. Besides the three members of the Shehbaz family, the names of seven other people linked with the case were also placed on the ECL.

Read More: Shehbaz arrested after LHC dismisses bail petition

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Read More: Details of Shehbaz Sharif’s assets, money laundering surface

Suleman is a proclaimed offender in the case. The other accused named in the reference include Nisar Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar.

The bureau approved requests by Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab to turn approvers against Shehbaz family in the case.

