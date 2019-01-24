Shehbaz slammed for making ‘personal attacks’ on PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Thursday expressed resentment over Shehbaz Sharif’s statement in which he attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘personally’, ARY News reported.

“Shahbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas to behave. How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA.Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking? Does he want his Production ordered to be revoked? Last chance,” Haq tweeted.

In another tweet, the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said: “If Shahbaz wants to come to NA to abuse the PM and encourage his Chamchas to do the same then he should know that the production order is not meant for this . He must make a commitment to abide by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business.”

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said opposition reacted non-seriously in all important session of the National Assembly. “There are no differences in the ranks of the coalition partners,” he said while responding to a question.

Earlier yesterday, the members from the opposition started chanting slogans soon after end of the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, which continued even during the budget speech by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Giving reference of the model town carnage and killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Haq said PTI government is striving to bring real change in the country to protect the people of Pakistan.

